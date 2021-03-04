Visits to most nursing homes can resume in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials say you can now visit loved ones at most nursing homes in North Carolina.

Visitation at those facilities had been restricted since last spring due to the spread of COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it’s seeing a rapid drop in new cases in nursing homes and adult care facilities.

According to a press release, the large decline has played a role in the decrease, with over 205,000 shots administered, and more being given this month.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said she is “heartened” by the new numbers.

“I know it has a been a long, difficult year for residents and families, but those measures saved lives and are now allowing us to resume safe, indoor visitation. While we need to continue infection prevention practices, this decrease is also a positive sign of the impact vaccinations have in our communities.”

