The WITN Catch of the Week™ Photo Contest

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Submit your best caught-fish photo for a chance to win a $50 gift card from Hardee’s and receive on-air recognition! The winning photo will be featured on Wednesdays during WITN News First Sunrise at 4:30 am and on WITN News at 11.

One winner will be chosen per week. Winners will be notified by email and the prizes must be picked up at our Greenville Studio, located at 275 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC, 27858.

To be considered a potential winner, please include your FIRST and LAST NAME, CITY OF RESIDENCE, and the LOCATION IN WHICH THE PHOTO WAS TAKEN, and other required information in the submission form. Photos without this information will be rejected.

