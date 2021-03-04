State board votes to reopen schools; Beaufort County students prepare to return

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina State Board of Education adopted new state guidance for reopening public schools and urge school districts in remote-only learning to reopen classrooms.

No one voted against the measure, which was part of several voted on at once. It passes about a year after schools first closed because of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the subsequent pandemic in the United States.

Beaufort County’s school superintendent recommended returning students to in-person learning this week during their school board meeting, and the board agreed students should go back to class.

According to the school district, parents and guardians will now make the decision for their students of whether to remain virtual or attend in person.

“We’re really asking families, especially for children who are not doing well at the high school academically, socially, emotionally. We’re asking families to bring their kids back,” said Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman.

Cheeseman says Beaufort County Schools will toss out the half at home and half in the classroom instruction plan.

The State Board of Education also voted to offer the remote-only learning option for parents or guardians who want to continue that instruction plan for their student.

