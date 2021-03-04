Advertisement

State board votes to reopen schools; Beaufort County students prepare to return

Beaufort County’s school superintendent recommended returning students to in-person learning...
Beaufort County’s school superintendent recommended returning students to in-person learning this week.(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina State Board of Education adopted new state guidance for reopening public schools and urge school districts in remote-only learning to reopen classrooms.

No one voted against the measure, which was part of several voted on at once. It passes about a year after schools first closed because of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the subsequent pandemic in the United States.

Beaufort County’s school superintendent recommended returning students to in-person learning this week during their school board meeting, and the board agreed students should go back to class.

According to the school district, parents and guardians will now make the decision for their students of whether to remain virtual or attend in person.

“We’re really asking families, especially for children who are not doing well at the high school academically, socially, emotionally. We’re asking families to bring their kids back,” said Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman.

Cheeseman says Beaufort County Schools will toss out the half at home and half in the classroom instruction plan.

The State Board of Education also voted to offer the remote-only learning option for parents or guardians who want to continue that instruction plan for their student.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner changes his mind, says employees not required to get COVID-19 vaccine
A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
Death of Jacksonville transgender woman now a homicide
People in Belhaven are among the first in the state to get the one-shot vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines given in Belhaven
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
NEW INFO: Owner charged after leashed dog that was attacked by other dog dies

Latest News

Joey Lawrence
Man charged with statutory sex offense involving child
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Clear and colder tonight; Sunny, cool Friday
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: New alert map shows just six red counties
Visits to most nursing homes can resume in North Carolina