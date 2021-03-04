Advertisement

Railroad crossing delays continue for Winterville and Greenville

Detours and delays continue with railroad crossing closings
Detours and delays continue with railroad crossing closings(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Railroad crossing repairs in Winterville and Greenville continue to cause traffic delays for drivers.

Right now, the crossing on Fire Tower Road near Baywood Drive is closed. City officials say detours are posted, and they warn drivers to be prepared for delays.

Work will continue for up to five days, depending on the weather.

Crews will also re-close Greenville Boulevard Friday to finish repairs at the railroad crossing between Evans and Landmark Streets.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner changes his mind, says employees not required to get COVID-19 vaccine
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County
COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Craven County giving Covid-19 vaccinations.
Craven County offering COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, 18 and up
ok
Essential workers schedule vaccines, see “light at the end of the tunnel”
New Bern Nonprofit helps feed those in need
More people in need of food assistance as grocery prices rise
NC House approves bill to expand seating capacity for sporting and graduation events