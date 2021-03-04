Railroad crossing delays continue for Winterville and Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Railroad crossing repairs in Winterville and Greenville continue to cause traffic delays for drivers.

Right now, the crossing on Fire Tower Road near Baywood Drive is closed. City officials say detours are posted, and they warn drivers to be prepared for delays.

Work will continue for up to five days, depending on the weather.

Crews will also re-close Greenville Boulevard Friday to finish repairs at the railroad crossing between Evans and Landmark Streets.

