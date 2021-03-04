Pollocksville moves railroad train station, town hall flooded by Florence

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pollocksville railroad train station/town hall flooded by Hurricane Florence was moved Thursday morning.

Mayor Jay Bender says the move is another step of progress as the town “seeks to recover from Florence.”

Pollocksville railroad train station/town hall moved. (WITN)

The building was moved 4,000 feet down Main Street Thursday to its new location.

The town experienced massive flooding following Hurricane Florence in September of 2018. All of Pollocksville’s main street was flooded with three to four feet of water for several days.

The town will now work to restore town hall. The project is estimated at $1 million, and is expected to be complete by September.

