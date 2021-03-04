Advertisement

NC State wins fifth straight, beats Notre Dame 80-69

N.C. State has won five straight, its longest ACC win streak since the 2003-04 season
North Carolina State's Cam Hayes (3) gets pressure from Notre Dame's Trey Wertz (2) during the...
North Carolina State's Cam Hayes (3) gets pressure from Notre Dame's Trey Wertz (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(AP Photo/Robert Franklin | AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cam Hayes scored a career-best 20 points, Dereon Seabron had career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and North Carolina State beat Notre Dame 80-69 on Wednesday night.

N.C. State (13-9, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight, its longest ACC win streak since the 2003-04 season.

Seabron, a freshman whose role increased after junior Devon Daniels was injured on Jan. 27, has started the last five games. He shot 8 of 12 from the floor and blocked three shots against the Fighting Irish. Hayes is also a freshman and has scored in double figures in four of the last five games.

Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack, who have won the last four meetings against Notre Dame.

Prentiss Hubb scored 14 points for the Fighting Irish (9-14, 6-11). Trey Wertz added 12 points and Juwan Durham had 10.

The Wolfpack built a 40-32 halftime advantage, opened the second half on a 16-7 run and led by double-digits for nearly the rest of the way.

The ACC announced on Wednesday the Virginia Tech at N.C. State game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to quarantining and contract tracing review within the Virginia Tech program.

Norte Dame concludes its regular season on Saturday hosting No. 11 Florida State.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner changes his mind, says employees not required to get COVID-19 vaccine
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County
COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Ryder Giles ECU Baseball
No. 17 ECU baseball falls to ODU in 12 innings, 6-5
Georgia Tech's forward Moses Wright (5) hangs from the basket after dunking during the first...
Georgia Tech wins in OT, ends 14-game losing skid with Duke
Farmville Central Basketball clinches third straight state title appearance
Farmville Central boys and girls hoops clinch third straight state championship appearances
Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) is congratulated as he leaves the ice after an...
Aho scores 2 goals to lead Hurricanes over Predators, 4-2