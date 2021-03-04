NC House approves bill to expand seating capacity for sporting and graduation events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The state House Wednesday approved House Bill 128 to increase the number of spectators allowed to attend North Carolina school sporting events and graduation ceremonies.

The bill passed by a vote of 77-42.

The legislation, which would apply to all K-12 schools and public community colleges and universities, will expand seating capacity to 30% for both indoor and outdoor events while providing local flexibility to increase capacity up to 50%.

Currently, the Governor has capped outdoor attendance at 30% and indoor at 15%.

Under House Bill 128, all venues and events would still be required to follow health and safety protocols, including guidance issued under the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

The bill now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

