More people in need of food assistance as grocery prices rise

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern nonprofit says they are seeing more people than ever before who need help with some assistance during the pandemic, including an unprecedented number of families who need help putting food on the table.

Over the past year, the pandemic has increased demand for food, meaning prices at the grocery store have risen. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed food prices were up almost 4%.

That’s part of what Religious Community Services Director Zeb Hough says is most likely contributing to his organization seeing some of the highest levels of need.

“This has hit an entirely different population, and we see faces and numbers that we’ve never ever seen here before,” said Hough.

RCS started a new program in response to the pandemic and the need for additional help. It’s called Operation Outpost. It brings food, clothing, and hygiene products to underserved communities within Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties.

Every Wednesday, Operation Outpost will bring hundreds of boxes of supplies to a different region to simply help.

“It’s drive-thru, so first come, first serve. We estimate about 250 families will be served tonight, so we invite anyone in need. If you have a need, we’re not asking for documentation. We’re not asking for anything. We just want to meet your need,” explained Hough.

RCS has all of the full location details of Operation Outpost and times on their website, http://rcsnewbern.com/.

