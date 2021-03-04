Advertisement

Man charged with statutory sex offense involving child

Joey Lawrence
Joey Lawrence(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is behind bars after deputies began investigating possible sexual abuse involving a child.

Joey Lawrence has been charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

Carteret County deputies say last month they launched an investigation after getting a report of sexual abuse.

The child told a child forensic interviewer at the Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center what happened.

Detectives also spoke to Lawrence before he was arrested.

The 46-year-old man is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

