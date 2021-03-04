Man charged with statutory sex offense involving child
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is behind bars after deputies began investigating possible sexual abuse involving a child.
Joey Lawrence has been charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15.
Carteret County deputies say last month they launched an investigation after getting a report of sexual abuse.
The child told a child forensic interviewer at the Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center what happened.
Detectives also spoke to Lawrence before he was arrested.
The 46-year-old man is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.
