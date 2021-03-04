Lenoir County school employees getting vaccinations now

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 450 local teachers and school workers received their first vaccinations Wednesday.

Lenoir County Schools hosted clinics at all three of the county’s high schools. Staff members from all of the county’s schools were eligible to get their shot.

Holly Holder is a first-year teacher who says she has no idea of how ordinary teaching feels without the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holder says she can’t wait to get into the classroom with her students regularly.

“Feeling very emotional actually. I don’t know I just think it’s been such a long journey of teachers and parents and students having to endure so much this year, and now to sort of be at what feels like the beginning of an end is really I don’t know it’s really meaningful.”

Those who got the vaccine Wednesday will get their second dose at the end of the month.

