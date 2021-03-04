Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies; Chilly start to mild afternoon

Thursday

A dry cold front will pass through around sunset, but not before highs reach the 60s Thursday afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will be westerly and then become northerly late in the day. High pressure will build over the area late Thursday into Friday, helping to steer an area of low pressure south of us over the weekend.

Friday through Sunday

High pressure will anchor itself to our west through the weekend, helping to steer an area of low pressure well south of us over the weekend. A stretch of needed dry weather along with cooler air will be the norm through the period. Highs will top out around 50° all three days with lows in the 30s. A few frosty sunrises are likely for inland areas.