Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies; Chilly start to mild afternoon

Despite a dry front passing through late Thursday afternoon, highs will reach the 60s
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday

A dry cold front will pass through around sunset, but not before highs reach the 60s Thursday afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will be westerly and then become northerly late in the day. High pressure will build over the area late Thursday into Friday, helping to steer an area of low pressure south of us over the weekend.

Friday through Sunday

High pressure will anchor itself to our west through the weekend, helping to steer an area of low pressure well south of us over the weekend. A stretch of needed dry weather along with cooler air will be the norm through the period. Highs will top out around 50° all three days with lows in the 30s. A few frosty sunrises are likely for inland areas.

Most Read

Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner changes his mind, says employees not required to get COVID-19 vaccine
People in Belhaven are among the first in the state to get the one-shot vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines given in Belhaven
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
Death of Jacksonville transgender woman now a homicide
Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
NEW INFO: Owner charged after leashed dog that was attacked by other dog dies

Latest News

The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend
01/28/2021 ENC Snow
WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
All Tornado Watches Expired
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm