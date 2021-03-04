Advertisement

Greenville city workers getting Johnson & Johnson shots

City employees in Greenville are getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville wasted no time in vaccinating city employees as Wednesday was the first day that most government workers could get their shots.

Some 20 employees received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine yesterday afternoon, according to city spokesman Brock Letchworth.

Many of those vaccinated include fire and rescue workers, and Letchworth says that other employees have also been vaccinated on their own.

He says that a new round of vaccination clinics for city employees will take place on Friday and Saturday, and will be open to any employee who wishes to receive one.

Letchworth also said there is also no way of knowing exactly how many of the 750 city employees have been vaccinated to date, or how many have declined to get the shot.

