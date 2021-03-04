Essential workers schedule vaccines, see “light at the end of the tunnel”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re an essential worker, chances are you can get the COVID-19 vaccine very soon.

After group 3 prioritized teachers and school staff, the state extended eligibility to essential frontline workers Wednesday.

This qualifies a wide range of employees. It includes people who work with food and medicine, like restaurant workers, farmers, and food production. It also covers transportation workers, elected officials, law enforcement, and several other categories. You can find if you qualify here.

Grocery store employees are another prime example of essential workers.

“We’re out here since the beginning,” said Donnie Sumerlin, the store manager at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville. “I’ll never forget the date. March 13th, it happened. It hadn’t stopped since then.”

Now, Sumerlin says he and many of his colleagues have scheduled their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“They’re communicating with each other, and you can sense that they have been a year into this, and they’re seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel now,” he explained.

Police officers are also on the list.

“We encounter the public many times on traffic stops, calls for service...” explained Brandon Johnson, a Greenville police officer.

“It’s very important that we stay healthy during these challenging times. So we’re able to provide our service to the fullest.”

The next group, Group 4, will become eligible for the vaccine this month on March 24th.

