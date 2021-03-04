No. 17 ECU baseball falls to ODU in 12 innings, 6-5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) - Andrea Dalatri’s three-run home run in the 12th inning lifted Old Dominion to a 6-5 win over No. 17 East Carolina Wednesday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the victory the Monarchs improve to 6-2 on the season, while the Pirates fall to 6-2.

With the scored tied at three-all in the top half of the 12th, Andy Garriola drew a one-out walk and then Dominick Claxton followed with an infield single putting two runners. Dalatri stepped to the plate and took an 0-1 offering from Zach Agnos over the left field wall for a 6-3 advantage.

ECU scored a pair of runs in the home half of the 12th pulling within one, 6-5. Bryson Worrell doubles to start the frame and with two outs, Thomas Francisco’s RBI single pushed across Worrell. Francisco took second on a wild pitch and came around to score on Agnos’ RBI base hit to center. Alec Makarewicz, who registered a career-best three hits on the night, flew out to center ending the contest.

Jacob Gomez (1-0) earned the win in relief working 1.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts. Noah Dean was credited with the save, his first of the season, despite allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits with two punch outs in the 12th. Starter Tommy Gertner tossed 4.2 innings of shutout ball giving up three hits, walking two and fanning six. The Monarchs used five pitchers to get to Gomez getting outings from Joey Rodriguez (0.1 IP), Joey DeChiaro (1.0 IP, 1 R,), Brett Smith (0.2 IP, 2 Rs), Jason Hartline (3.0 IP, 4 Ks) and Brad Dobzanski (0.0 IP).

Agnos (0-1) took the loss surrendering three runs (all earned) on two hits with a walk in one-third of an inning. Garrett Saylor, who made his first career start, worked two innings of the staff day allowing one run (earned) on one hit with a walk and one strikeout. On the night, the Pirates used eight other arms in Trystan Kimmel (2.0 IP, 1 R), C.J. Mayhue (1.2 IP, 3 Ks), Cam Colmore (1.1 IP), Matt Bridges (1.0 IP, 1 R), Ryder Giles (1.1 IP, 3 Ks), A.J. Wilson (0.2 IP, 1 K), Nick Logusch (1.0 IP, 1 K) and Danny Beal (0.2 IP, 1 K).

ODU wasted little time in getting on the board scoring in the top of the first frame thanks to Kyle Battle’s leadoff home run for a 1-0 advantage, which was his second of the year.

Carter Trice added to the Monarch’s lead, 2-0, with solo shot in the fourth – also his second home run of the year.

A three-run seventh inning by the Pirates gave them their first and only lead of the contest, 3-2. Agnos led off with a double to right field and took third on Makarewicz’ second hit of the game. After a double-play ball scored Agnos, Ryley Johnson drew a two-out walk and Connor Norby blasted his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field, capping the inning.

Six different Pirates collected hits in the game with Agnos (two), Seth Caddell (two), Francisco (two), Makarewicz (three) and Norby (two) all with multiple base knocks.

ECU will continue its four-game homestand this weekend welcoming in Appalachian State for a three-game series, which will be the 18th Annual Keith LeClair Classic. First pitch of the three-game set is slated for 4 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Post-Game Notes:

For the first time this season, ECU’s opponent scored first when Battle led off with a solo blast to right field … Under seventh-year head coach Cliff Godwin, the Pirates are 154-41 (6-1) when scoring first …

Connor Norby extended his hit streak to 15-straight games with his single to left field in the first inning, which is tied for 15th in the ECU annuals since 2000 … Recorded his team-leading sixth multi-hit game of the season and 14th of his career with a two-run shot to left field in the seventh inning … He has hit home runs now in consecutive games

Alec Makarewicz registered a career-high three hits for his first career multi-hit game …

The Pirate pitching staff fanned 13 Monarchs in the contest marking the sixth consecutive game with double-digit punch outs (seventh time this season) …

Offensively, ECU recorded 12 hits marking the sixth-straight game with 10-plus in a game

