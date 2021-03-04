Advertisement

Craven County offering COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, 18 and up

Craven County giving Covid-19 vaccinations.
Craven County giving Covid-19 vaccinations.
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Health Department took the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday to those unable to get to a site while expanding vaccination to anyone 18 and older.

About 90 people 65 and up got the Moderna vaccine at the Godette Child Development Center in Harlowe, Wednesday, but the Craven County Health Director says the Health Department has started to schedule appointments for people 18 and up too.

Scott Harrelson explained they had lots of open appointments that needed to be filled. He said, “So we decided to go ahead and open up and the minute we did that all the appointments filled up for the week.”

He said the vaccine given out at the center was apart of their equity allotment. Harrelson says, “Equity allotment was really meant for things like this, sort of outreach events.”

The event made it easy for people in the Harlowe area to get their shots close by.

“It’s very convenient for me to have it here than going to New Bern,” said Craven County Commissioner Theron McCabe.

While some may still be hesitant to get theirs, one resident said there’s no need to be.

“After the vaccines are given to people then, now we can live and we have tomorrow to look forward to,” said Craven County resident, Verdelle Newby.

