Construction underway on Onslow County bike & cross-country trail

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A new Onslow County park dedicated to mountain biking and cross-country running is under construction at Burton Park.

The new facility, known as Big Branch Bike Park, will include initially a 1.8 mile flow trail and a 4.8 mile intermediate trail. A local bike club was consulted on the design and with the County’s consultants, Community Trail Design, the trails are designed to be suitable for all rider skill levels and cross-country runners.

Big Branch Bike Park (Onslow County Government)

The Big Branch Creek is a tributary to the New River and will be featured in the design of the park.

The $450,000 project is funded by a combination of tourism dollars and a NC Parks-Recreational Trails Program grant.

Construction expected to be completed by the end of summer this year.

