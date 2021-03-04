Advertisement

Construction underway on Onslow County bike & cross-country trail

Big Branch Bike Park
Big Branch Bike Park(Onslow County Government)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A new Onslow County park dedicated to mountain biking and cross-country running is under construction at Burton Park.

The new facility, known as Big Branch Bike Park, will include initially a 1.8 mile flow trail and a 4.8 mile intermediate trail. A local bike club was consulted on the design and with the County’s consultants, Community Trail Design, the trails are designed to be suitable for all rider skill levels and cross-country runners.

Big Branch Bike Park
Big Branch Bike Park(Onslow County Government)

The Big Branch Creek is a tributary to the New River and will be featured in the design of the park.

The $450,000 project is funded by a combination of tourism dollars and a NC Parks-Recreational Trails Program grant.

Construction expected to be completed by the end of summer this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner changes his mind, says employees not required to get COVID-19 vaccine
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County
COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Detours and delays continue with railroad crossing closings
Railroad crossing delays continue for Winterville and Greenville
Craven County giving Covid-19 vaccinations.
Craven County offering COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, 18 and up
ok
Essential workers schedule vaccines, see “light at the end of the tunnel”
New Bern Nonprofit helps feed those in need
More people in need of food assistance as grocery prices rise
NC House approves bill to expand seating capacity for sporting and graduation events