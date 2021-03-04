CarolinaEast hosts community vaccination event this weekend

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - This Saturday CarolinaEast Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, where they hope to inoculate more than 1,300 people.

Craven County was chosen by the state to host the next community vaccination clinic, that aims to reach as many people as possible. Right now the event will provide first dose shots to anyone eligible under the state’s vaccination plan.

That includes anyone in group 1, 2, or 3. Group 3 includes any essential worker. Hospital staff say Saturday’s event is by appointment only and the shots will be given out at 3 different locations.

CarolinaEast Internal Medicine locations in Havelock and Vanceboro and the Riverfront Convention Center in Downtown New Bern will host the clinics.

Public Relations Manager Brandy Popp says the hospital feels honored to be able to host the clinics and they look forward to helping vaccinate as many people as they can.

“It’s going to do nothing but help us as a hospital be able to care for our patients and hopefully see less COVID patients have to be hospitalized and of course provide this opportunity to those in the community that have been waiting their turn to get vaccinated,” said Popp.

The link to sign up is on CarolinaEast’s website, https://www.carolinaeasthealth.com/education-and-resources/covid-19-updates/. Hospital officials say there will be a wait list for people to sign up on once the appointments are filled.

If you are left on the wait list after Saturday’s event, hospital staff will be trying to schedule you in for an appointment in the following week once they have received additional doses of the COVID-10 vaccine.

