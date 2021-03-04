Butterfield joins House Democrats in passing voting rights bill, Murphy votes against it

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - House Democrats approved sweeping voting and ethics legislation over unanimous Republican opposition, advancing to the Senate what would be the largest overhaul of the U.S. election law in at least a generation.

The bill was approved on a near party-line 220-210 vote.

It would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting, and bring transparency to campaign finance systems that allows anonymous donors.

Democratic Congressman G. K. Butterfield joined House Democrats in passing H.R. 1.calling it a sweeping anti-corruption package that will protect and expand voting rights.

“I am proud that my amendment was included in the bill. Beginning in the 2030, my amendment will require states to submit their redistricting plans to the Department of Justice for review to determine whether the map protects the ability of minority communities to elect candidates of choice and protects against vote dilution,” Butterfield said.

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy is one of many Republicans who have criticized the bill as an unwanted federal infringement in state elections.

“The fact that Speaker Pelosi reserved the first bill number in the 117th Congress for this piece of legislation tells you all you need to know her radical agenda. Her party wants to undermine the voting process in this nation in an attempt to create a one-party system of government,” said Murphy. “Her misguided agenda to disrupt this nation’s fair electoral process shows her single-mindedness in creating avenues for electoral fraud. The American people’s priorities right now are getting healthy, getting our kids back to school, and getting our economy back on track, not rigging elections.

Murphy delivered a speech on the House floor Tuesday in opposition to the legislation.

Democrats have presented the voting legislation as a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country.

