Advertisement

Amazon to open 2 new delivery stations in North Carolina

FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from...
FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)(Paul Sakuma | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Amazon says it will open two new delivery stations in the North Carolina cities of Raleigh and Garner.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the stations will speed up delivery of packages in that area. The online retail giant also said that the new stations will help create hundreds of new jobs this year.

Packages arrive at delivery stations from fulfillment centers. The packages are picked up at the delivery stations by delivery vehicles and taken to customers.

Amazon has not released specifics on the exact number of new positions.

The pay for the new positions starts at $15 per hour with benefits.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner changes his mind, says employees not required to get COVID-19 vaccine
People in Belhaven are among the first in the state to get the one-shot vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines given in Belhaven
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
Death of Jacksonville transgender woman now a homicide
Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
NEW INFO: Owner charged after leashed dog that was attacked by other dog dies

Latest News

Pollocksville railroad train station/town hall moved.
Pollocksville moves railroad train station, town hall flooded by Florence
Dominguez is in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
Woman charged in shooting at Walmart in Roanoke Rapids
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies; Chilly start to mild afternoon
Butterfield joins House Democrats in passing voting rights bill, Murphy votes against it
Butterfield joins House Democrats in passing voting rights bill, Murphy votes against it