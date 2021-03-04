2021 got to be NC Festival canceled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced Wednesday the cancellation of the 2021 Got to Be NC Festival. He cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

The annual Got To Be NC Festival would have been held May 14-16 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Troxler said, “We are making progress in the state getting people vaccinated against this deadly virus, but we still have a ways to go in these efforts before a larger percentage of the population is vaccinated. We want people to be able to come out and safely enjoy all the fun activities offered at the Got to Be NC Festival, but it doesn’t make sense at this time to try to hold this annual event.”

Troxler encouraged people to go out and get vaccinated and said his staff is focused on creating next year’s festival when it’s once again safe to gather in large crowds.

The Got to Be NC Festival highlights North Carolina’s agriculture and agribusiness industry, including North Carolina food products. Go to the Got to Be NC webpage at https://gottobenc.com to find products showcased at the festival.

