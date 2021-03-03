Advertisement

Work underway on railroad crossings in Greenville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Traffic woes are expected to continue in Greenville Tuesday night as railroad crossing work is underway.

Greenville Boulevard is closed at the crossing between Evans and Landmark Streets, but the road could open later in the evening.

Another closure will happen Wednesday on West Fire Tower Road.

The work is expected to last two to five days, depending on the weather.

City officials say detours will be posted but drivers should be prepared for delays.

