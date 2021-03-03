Advertisement

Tulane tops ECU women, 77-60, in regular season finale

ECU at Tulane Basketball
ECU at Tulane Basketball(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball freshman Taniyah Thompson scored a team-high 14 points in the Lady Pirates’ 77-60 loss at Tulane Tuesday night.

ECU finishes the regular season 8-13 overall and 6-10 in conference.

The Green Wave ends the season with a 16-7 overall record and 12-6 mark in league play.

Full ECU Women’s Basketball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/3/2/womens-basketball-pirates-fall-in-regular-season-finale.aspx

Thompson and three other Lady Pirates scored in double-figures. Lashonda Monk tallied 12, Maddie Moore added 11 and Sierra DaCosta had 10.

Next up for the Lady Pirates is the AAC Championship in Fort Worth, Texas. ECU earned the No. 6 seed and will open tournament play against No. 3 Houston on Tuesday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

