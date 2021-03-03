Teacher of the Week: Laura Silveira from W.J. Gurganus Elementary School

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 3 is Laura Silveira from W.J. Gurganus Elementary School.

Silveira hails from Ohio, but has been teaching in Craven County for the last 23 years. She currently teaches fourth grade, which she describes as “challenging, but fulfilling.”

Silveira says it’s her passion and desire to see her students strive for excellence and progress in this new frontier of virtual learning. She says everyday brings new challenges, but the laughter among the classroom keeps her energized.

When she is not in the classroom, Silveira enjoys spending time with her husband and two dogs. She says they like going to the beach and enjoying the fresh, salty air.

The person who nominated Mrs. Silveira wrote, “I would love to nominate a 4th grade W.J. Gurganus “Craven Live” teacher, Mrs. Laura Silveira as Teacher of the Week.

She has faced many challenges, as has all teachers, this school year. Mrs. Silveira has demonstrated patience, compassion, and understanding toward her students and families. I can’t even imagine how difficult it must be to keep 20+ students engaged in virtual learning; however, she manages to do it on a daily basis.

My granddaughter has learned so much this year, and tells me that she would love to do remote learning next school year, if possible. Mrs. Silveira is directly responsible for her great attitude and engagement.

Mrs. Silveira is not only a great teacher, but a wonderful human being. She visited each child prior to Christmas (adhering to social distancing rules) and brought them each a present. Her caring attitude and love goes a long way to help her students get through these unprecedented times.

I would love to see Mrs. Silveira recognized in many ways for doing an excellent job. She deserves this more than words can say.”

Congratulations Mrs. Silveira!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

