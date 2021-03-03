Advertisement

State leaders tour vaccine clinic in Morehead City

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Vaccine efforts continue to ramp up here in North Carolina and Tuesday State Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry stopped by one eastern Carolina vaccine clinic to see how things are going.

Sprayberry was in Morehead City to tour the inoculation site for Carteret County.

His goal is to see how the site operates and see what practices he can bring to a mass vaccination clinic in Greensboro.

The emergency director, who just received his first dose, is strongly encouraging everyone who can to get theirs as well. Sprayberry says more than 2 and a half million people have already been vaccinated in the state and efforts to reach even more are underway.

Sprayberry says, “I know people are fatigued but we are in the home stretch. We’ve got a third vaccine coming on, J&J, 83,000 doses in North Carolina this week, we’re growing our other Moderna and Pfizer incrementally.”

The Greensboro clinic is set to start next week on the tenth, and state officials say their goal is to inoculate 3,000 people per day over an eight-week period.

