State Department of Health and Human Services mailing Medicaid enrollment packets, launching new resources

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has begun mailing enrollment packets statewide and launched new resources for beneficiaries.

NCDHHS is preparing for NC Medicaid Managed Care Open Enrollment, which begins on Mar. 15, 2021.

DHHS leaders say beneficiaries can now call the state Medicaid Enrollment Call Center to learn more about Medicaid Managed Care and can download a free beneficiary enrollment mobile app.

They say the new tools and the NC Medicaid enrollment website will help beneficiaries choose a primary care provider (PCP) and a health plan.

Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard said, “We are pleased to reach another milestone in our move to Medicaid managed care. It moves us one step closer to achieving our vision of improving health and well-being for North Carolina citizens through an innovative, whole-person-centered, and well-coordinated system of care.”

The NC Medicaid Enrollment Call Center number is 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588). The free mobile app, called NC Medicaid Managed Care, is available on Google Play or the App Store.

Richard said enrollment packet mailings are being done in batches and should arrive at beneficiary homes by Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.

Most people who receive Medicaid can choose from five plans as part of the State’s transition to managed care.

These new tools supplement the NC Medicaid enrollment website, which they say contain a wide variety of information and frequently asked questions about the enrollment process. It serves as a hub for communicating to beneficiaries, providers, and plans.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.