Senate Bill to create new tourism department in Lenoir County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A bill in the North Carolina Senate to create a new tourism department in Lenoir County has cleared its first hurdle. The first reading of the bill passed Tuesday, and it’s now in committee.

Senate Bill 169 proposes creating the Kinston-Lenoir County Tourism Development Authority to act as a public authority under the local government budget.

The Authority would be composed of seven members, including a Lenoir County commissioner, a Kinston city council member, two Lenoir County hotel owners, and three other individuals involved in the tourism industry.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.