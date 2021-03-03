Senate bill could give Tryon Palace up to $600,000 for garden cottage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina Senate bill to authorize the construction of a garden cottage capital project at Tryon Palace is moving forward.

Senate Bill 56 is currently in discussion in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

If passed, the bill would allow the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to use up to $600,000 for the project from receipts or other non-General Fund and non-State Capital and Infrastructure Fund sources available to the Department.

