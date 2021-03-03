Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Starry, chilly night then bright Thursday

Despite a dry front passing through Thursday afternoon, highs will break 60 degrees
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tonight

Clear skies and a light wind will let temperatures dip to around 40 overnight. This will continue the trend of a dry weather pattern for a nice change.

Thursday through Sunday

A dry cold front will pass Thursday afternoon, but not before highs reach the 60s under sunny skies. Winds will be westerly and then become northerly late in the day. High pressure will build over the area late Thursday into Friday, helping to steer an area of low pressure south of us over the weekend. A stretch of needed dry weather along with cooler air will be the norm through the period. Highs will be in the 50s for Friday and the weekend with lows in the 30s. A few frosty sunrises are likely for inland areas.

