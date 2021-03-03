Pet of the Week: Velma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Velma.

Velma is a one-year-old cattle dog mix. Volunteers say she is quirky, loves people and loves to snuggle! They say she often will lay next to you on your pillow and sometimes will even wrap herself around your head to get close to you.

They say she likes to sneak off and find shoes to chew, so she will definitely need a family that can keep her occupied. She also loves car rides and looking out the window. She is very friendly and loves to play with other dogs.

Volunteers say she would do best in a family that’s willing to keep her active and will work on simple commands with her.

To adopt Velma or any of the pets available at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, click here.

