NCDHHS guidance instructs schools to open for In-person Instruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says following the StongSchoolsNC health guidance, K-12 schools are expected to open for in-person instruction.

Recognizing the growing harms to children who are out of school and relying solely on remote instruction – including negative impacts on academics, mental health and food insecurity – the department’s updated guidance instructs schools to offer in-person learning to the fullest extent possible while following all public health protocols.

The guidance says schools should only use remote learning options for higher-risk students and for families opting for remote learning for their children.

Since last updating its guidance on Feb. 2, the state has seen continued improvement in COVID-19 metrics and trends that indicate a decline in rates of new cases in many communities. On Feb. 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released operational strategy for K-12 schools, noting the critical importance of school reopening for achieving the benefits of in-person learning and key support services.

“Extensive research tells us we can bring students back to the classroom with the right measures in place,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “And students need in-person school not only for academics, but to learn social skills, get reliable meals, and to continue to grow and thrive.”

The guidance comes just days after the governor vetoed legislation to reopen schools.

The state says schools continue to have flexibility in how they choose to operationally implement the public health requirements.

The State Board of Education will vote tomorrow on whether to adopt the update.

