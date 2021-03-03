NC House Democrats host virtual reading with elementary students for Read Across America Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina House Democrats partnered with local elementary schools to promote literacy on Tuesday.

On “Read Across America” Day, House Democrats hosted a statewide virtual read along with students across the state. Members say they connected with local elementary schools to conduct a virtual read-aloud of “Sofia Valdez, Future Prez” by Andrea Beaty. The book will be donated to the school after the event.

“Reading is fundamental for our students and public schools,” said Rep. Ashton Clemmons, who is spearheading the caucus’ efforts. “On Read Across America Day, we celebrate literacy and encourage everyone to participate, whether it is donating books to the local library or encouraging your own children to pick up a book and read. Everyone can do something today.”

House Democrats also emphasized the importance of reading books that lift all communities across the state and come from diverse authors.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.