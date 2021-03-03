Advertisement

NC House advances bill that distributes more COVID funds

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina legislators have advanced another bill that distributes more money from the federal government’s most recent coronavirus relief package.

The legislation directing where more than $1.7 billion of relief funds will go cleared two House committees on Tuesday. A floor vote is expected Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation last month that doled out $2.2 billion in similar funds for public education, vaccine distribution and rental assistance.

The measure debated Tuesday includes funds for colleges and universities, fisheries, COVID testing and tracing and food relief.

The legislation also extends deadlines and waivers initiated last year as the pandemic began.

