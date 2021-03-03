Local restaurant owner says all employees must get COVID-19 vaccine to work there

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More people will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

Governor Cooper announced Tuesday that the state is expanding eligibility for the vaccine to Group 3.

The owner at Sup Dogs in Greenville says in order to make sure customers and employees are safe, all staff members must get vaccinated in order to work at the restaurant.

Bret Oliverio is the owner of Sup Dogs and says he isn’t pro or anti-vaccine, he just wants everything to go back to normal.

“If you’re just against getting the vaccine then there’s other places to work. I’m not forcing anyone to get it but if you do want to work here and you do want to make money, then you just get your vaccine so we can all do our part and just move on past this.”

Governor Cooper announced that the rest of Group 3, which includes restaurant employees, grocery store workers, transportation, manufacturing, education, food and agriculture, government and community services, public safety and healthcare, and public health can begin receiving the vaccine in North Carolina starting March 3rd.

Drew Ferguson is one of those front line workers, and he said he’s already made his appointment to get the shot.

“A lot of us work in public service. So we deal with the public or we work in factory settings, manufacturing, grocery stores and close proximity to all of our other coworkers and in order for us to get to a place where we don’t have to wear a mask every day, we are all going to have to get our vaccines.”

Sup Dogs says as an incentive, they are giving a $150.00 gift card to employees for getting the vaccine.

Some people who fall into Group 3 disagree with the vaccine and say they aren’t getting it.

One man said he doesn’t trust it and wants to wait a few years to see what sort of long term effects, if any, come from getting the vaccine

Cooper says on March 24th, the state expects to expand eligibility to those in Group 4 who have underlying medical conditions as well as people in certain congregate-living settings.

DHHS says that 2.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.