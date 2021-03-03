Advertisement

Greenville Recreation & Parks Director retiring

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After more than 50 years working in recreation, the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Director is retiring.

Director Gary Fenton announced Tuesday he’s retiring on April 9th.

He has spent the last 14 years in Greenville and has overseen several projects like the Town Common inclusive playground, the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, and Westpointe Park. He also added more recreation and parks programs that are available to the community.

Fenton says through his career, he’s seen countless positive impacts that high quality facilities can have on a community.

He says working for Greenville has been a blessing for him and his family.

