Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dramatic video shows Ohio deputy being fired upon, shooting back

Deputy Sara Vaught fired back during a Feb. 15 incident in Mason, Ohio.
Deputy Sara Vaught fired back during a Feb. 15 incident in Mason, Ohio.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released video from a doorbell camera that shows a man firing at a deputy in Mason in February.

On Feb. 15, deputies were dispatched a little before 7 p.m. for a well-being check.

In the video, you see them trying to make contact with 56-year-old Lance Runion, who the sheriff’s office says then opened the door and shot at Deputy Sara Vaught who was standing on the front porch.

She was not injured.

Deputy Sara Vaught was not hurt when the Warren County Sheriff's Office says a man shot at her...
Deputy Sara Vaught was not hurt when the Warren County Sheriff's Office says a man shot at her during a well-being check in Mason on Feb. 15.(Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said she immediately returned fire and shot Runion several times.

Runion was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.

He is still in the hospital and is recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vaught has been put on administrative leave as per policy while the investigation is underway.

She has been with the sheriff’s office since 2014 and is assigned to Deerfield Township as a patrol deputy.

Lance Runion, 56, was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and...
Lance Runion, 56, was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.(Source: Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office/WXIX)

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner says all employees must get COVID-19 vaccine to work there
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday

Latest News

Crash in Calif. kills 13
US official: Border wall breach may be tied to fatal crash
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Official: Democrats OK tighter income limits for stimulus checks in COVID-19 relief
NBPD Officer
City of New Bern hires new police chief
The American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living reported cases...
Report: Virus cases in nursing homes drop 82%