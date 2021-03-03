Advertisement

Governor Cooper receives COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Roy Cooper receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Roy Cooper receives the COVID-19 vaccine.(Twitter)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has received his COVID-19 vaccination.

Cooper became eligible for the vaccine with the expansion of eligibility within Group 3.

“I’m proud to have received my first shot today and grateful for the health care workers who helped make it happen. This life-saving vaccine will help us beat this pandemic. I encourage all North Carolinians to get theirs when it’s their turn,” Cooper said in a Twitter post.

The governor was given the Pfizer vaccine at WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday

