Advertisement

Farmville Central boys and girls hoops clinch third straight state championship appearances

Farmville Central Basketball clinches third straight state title appearance
Farmville Central Basketball clinches third straight state title appearance(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third consecutive season, both the Farmville Central boys and girls varsity basketball teams are heading to the 2A state championship following regional final victories Tuesday night.

The No. 9 Farmville Central boys defeated No. 15 Northeastern, 113-76. The Jags will face No. 1 Hendersonville on Saturday, March 6. Time TBD.

The No. 9 Farmville Central girls went on the road to beat No. 2 McMichael, 82-42. The Lady Jags will face No. 6 Shelby on Saturday, March 6. Time TBD.

*All state championship games will be played at Wheatmore High School and Providence Grove High School. Both locations are in the Greensboro and Winston-Salem area.

“I’m proud of our guys,” said an emotional Farmville Central boys head coach Larry Williford. “A lot of hard work. Just proud of our guys, man.”

“It feels great,” added Farmville Central senior and N.C. State commit Terquavion Smith. “I mean, last year I was too down because we didn’t play the championship game, and we worked hard to get there. So, it kind of made me made, so it feels good to be able to get there and play.”

OTHER EASTERN REGIONAL FINAL SCORES

BOYS

3A - (13) Northwood 72 - (6) West Carteret 69 (OT)

2A - (15) Northeastern 76 - (9) Farmville Central 113

1A - (5) Riverside 50 - (3) Wilson Prep 66

GIRLS

2A - (9) Farmville Central 82 - (2) McMichael 42

1A - (9) Northside-Pinetown 67 - (3) Princeton 82

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
NEW INFO: Motorcyclist identified in serious Beaufort County crash
DEPUTIES: Missing elderly man died from exposure after falling into ditch
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County

Latest News

C.J. Rocci - WITN Sports Spotlight - West Carteret Football.jpg
WITN Sports Spotlight: C.J. Rocci
ECU at Tulane Basketball
Tulane tops ECU women, 77-60, in regular season finale
C.J. Rocci - WITN Sports Spotlight - West Carteret Football.jpg
WITN Sports Spotlight: C.J. Rocci
ECU Softball at Campbell
ECU softball at Campbell Wednesday PPD to March 31