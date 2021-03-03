Data shows increase in percentage of NC students not proficient in some classes

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - According to a North Carolina Testing and Accountability update, the number of students not proficient in their studies has increased since last year, possibly a sign of the impact of the pandemic on learning.

Biology, Math 1, and Math 3 have all jumped by 10% or more in students not being proficient in those subjects.

Also up from last year, data shows nearly 60% of third graders are not proficient in reading.

“Those students that were behind continued to get further behind and those that were on level either maintained or slipped a little bit,” said Pamlico County School’s, Sherry Meador.

Meador said third grade is a transitional year, where kids move from learning to read, to reading to learn, it’s a progression that requires one on one attention. “That learning to read piece for K-3 is extremely difficult to do virtually,” she said.

Many educators are aware of these gaps and are working to catch kids up. “So we’re still trying to monitor our students and know exactly what their struggles are, so we can design interventions to help them in the classroom,” said Pamlico County’s K-5 Curriculum Director, Crystal Dixon.

Dixon explains it’s best to find a book with a theme that’ll make your child turn the page. “Whatever you see piques their interest finds something to read about that topic.”

