Coastal Carolina Riverwatch launching Water Quality for Fisheries Program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With assistance from the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission and the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is launching the Water Quality for Fisheries Program.

The project addresses water quality improvement through several collaborative objectives that will be developed by the fisheries communities.

Executive Director Lisa Rider said, “In response to water quality concerns voiced by NC fishing communities, CCRW’s board and staff worked with local fisheries contacts to design this project. The project is focused on building stakeholder and public support for water quality efforts in North Carolina. Our goal is to improve water quality for fisheries, the waters and the people of North Carolina.”

According to the group, research-based survey work will be conducted to identify fisheries community priorities among water quality concerns.

“This important project will help us determine the effects of water quality on our valuable NC fisheries. We will be reaching out to all of those involved in fisheries to understand their perspectives and concerns. Our primary goal is to ensure that our coastal waters will feed our children and grandchildren healthy seafood for generations to come,” CCRW Board President Rick Kearney said.

A large component of this project is to establish an inclusive industry working group made-up of stakeholders including commercial, recreational, for-hire, and subsistence fishermen.

Program leaders say to expect a series of facilitated meetings will take place to gain insight on gaps in water quality efforts and develop collaborative outreach strategies benefiting local sustainable fisheries.

Based on survey results, water quality research, and industry feedback, a series of short films and commercials will be developed to increase public understanding of water quality issues affecting NC fisheries. In doing so, the Water Quality for Fisheries project will cultivate a more informed coastal community motivated to protect clean water.

Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Larry Baldwin said, “We are excited to be embarking on this program with the commercial, recreational, for-hire, and subsistence fishing communities. NC’s fisheries are so important to our local economy and water quality improvements are of a high priority for those that work on the water. To be productive today, and in the future, we have to maintain the highest level of water quality. This program will gain insight from the very people who utilize our waters as a way of living.”

The project is made possible through the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Resource Fund and approved for funding by the Marine Fisheries Commission.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.