City of New Bern hires new police chief

NBPD Officer
NBPD Officer(witn)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern has announced that it has hired a new chief of police.

The city says that Virginia Beach Police Deputy Chief Patrick Gallagher will take the helm from Chief Toussaint Summers, Jr. after he retires on March 19th.

Gallagher will begin work as chief on March 22nd.

We’re told that Gallagher has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

New Bern says that Gallagher has spent over the last two decades in a supervisory role as captain and then as deputy chief of the department in Virginia Beach.

Gallagher has an undergraduate degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University. We’re told he is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy, Police Executive Leadership Institute, and Senior Management Institute for Police.

