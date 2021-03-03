CEO: 12,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines delivered to Vidant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health’s CEO says that thousands of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have arrived in Eastern Carolina.

Dr. Michael Waldrum delivered that update as he received it during the weekly Pitt County Health Department COVID-19 update.

Waldrum held up his phone during the virtual meeting showing what he says is 12,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He says that Vidant requested 10,000 doses of the vaccine from the state but that they granted them more.

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper said the state was receiving 80,000 doses of the J&J vaccine.

Waldrum says the J&J delivery is on top of the allotment of what the system knew they were getting of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.