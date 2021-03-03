Carteret County man wanted on drug charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a man wanted on drug charges.

Officials say Adam Kocsis, 42, is wanted for multiple criminal charges including possession of meth with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, deliver meth, conspiracy to sell meth, and felony probation violation.

#WantedWednesday: We are looking for 42-year-old Adam Brian Kocsis, currently wanted for multiple criminal charges that... Posted by Carteret County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Kocsis is 6′2″, weighs about 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Kocsis’s whereabouts, you are asked to give the Crime Stoppers of Carteret County a call at 252-726-4636.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.