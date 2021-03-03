Advertisement

Carteret County man wanted on drug charges

Adam Kocsis mughsot
Adam Kocsis mughsot(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a man wanted on drug charges.

Officials say Adam Kocsis, 42, is wanted for multiple criminal charges including possession of meth with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, deliver meth, conspiracy to sell meth, and felony probation violation.

#WantedWednesday: We are looking for 42-year-old Adam Brian Kocsis, currently wanted for multiple criminal charges that...

Posted by Carteret County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Kocsis is 6′2″, weighs about 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Kocsis’s whereabouts, you are asked to give the Crime Stoppers of Carteret County a call at 252-726-4636.

