Advertisement

Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is ‘slightly’ better

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip is “slightly improving” and the royal family is keeping its fingers crossed for the hospitalized duke’s recovery, his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday.

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday, he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, to undergo further treatment alongside testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Camilla said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in London that Philip is “slightly improving,” but he “hurts at moments.”

“We keep our fingers crossed,” said the duchess, who is married to Prince Charles, eldest son of Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. The comments were reported by broadcasters covering the visit.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Philip was “comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’”

The two-week stay is already Philip’s longest-ever stint in hospital.

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner says all employees must get COVID-19 vaccine to work there
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday

Latest News

Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: Bertie County reports two new COVID-19 deaths
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
‘Dr. Oz’ aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport
Adam Kocsis mughsot
Carteret County man wanted on drug charges
Ankeny Police investigate the scene at the Lakeside Center where a suspicious package was found...
Police: Live pipe bomb found at polling place in Iowa
People gather at the main square after an earthquake in Larissa city, central Greece,...
Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans