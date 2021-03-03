Advertisement

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to 2016 burglary, assault

Travis Smallwood mugshot
Travis Smallwood mugshot(Bertie County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in connection to a burglary and assault more than four years ago.

On Nov. 3, 2016, deputies responded to a home in the Powellsville area and found a woman that had been restrained and severely assaulted. EMS took her to the hospital for treatment.

Sheriff John Holley says an investigation led to the arrest of Travis Smallwood. Smallwood has been charged with first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, three counts of safecracking, larceny of a firearm, larceny of motor vehicle, and burning of a building.

Sheriff Holley says the Bertie County Investigations Division, Hertford County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, Ahoskie Police Department Investigators, and the Agents of the Down East Drug Task Force as well as the State Bureau of Investigations all contributed to the investigation.

Smallwood is being held under a $1 million bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Officials say more arrests are expected in this investigation.

