Beaufort County courts, court offices to return to normal hours

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County judicial officials have announced all courts and court offices will return to normal operational hours.

Beginning today, courts and court offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter, by order of the Chief Justice.

Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses.

Filings are encouraged to be mailed. For a list of court matters that can be process online, click here.

For the latest information on court closings, click here.

