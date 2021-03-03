Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing southeast Louisiana boys

Louisiana State Police have upgraded the alert from a Level II Child Endangerment Alert
Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?
Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?(Source: Louisiana State Police/KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?

Louisiana State Police has upgraded the boys’ disappearance from a Level II Child Endangerment Alert to an Amber Alert for both boys Wednesday.

Kaesyn is an 8-year-old boy and is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is 4 years old, is 3 1/2 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

The boys both have blond hair and have crew-cut hairstyles.

Both children are missing and were last seen at their father’s home in Ponchatoula.

Jax was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots. Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.

The boys may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, burgundy or red in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information, contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at (985) 551-0653.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on U.S. 264 in Pitt County
Governor Cooper expanded eligibility to get the vaccine.
Local restaurant owner says all employees must get COVID-19 vaccine to work there
Amanda Morgan / Stephen Rochelle
Pokemon Card theft ring busted in Onslow County
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
COOPER: Group 3 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding on Wednesday

Latest News

Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: Bertie County reports two new COVID-19 deaths
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
‘Dr. Oz’ aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport
Adam Kocsis mughsot
Carteret County man wanted on drug charges
Ankeny Police investigate the scene at the Lakeside Center where a suspicious package was found...
Police: Live pipe bomb found at polling place in Iowa
People gather at the main square after an earthquake in Larissa city, central Greece,...
Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans