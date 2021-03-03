6-year-old shot in Nash County airlifted to Vidant for surgery

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 6-year-old was shot in Nash County Tuesday afternoon, and deputies say they believe it was an accident.

Sheriff Keith Stone says the child was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 5900 block of Maggie Road in Nashville.

The 6-year-old was airlifted to Vidant hospital, where he was rushed into surgery.

Deputies say the child was playing with his older brother and some friends when the shooting happened.

They say the brother took the boy to a neighbor’s house and called 911. The child’s parents were not home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-4121.

