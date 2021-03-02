WITN Sports Spotlight: C.J. Rocci

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on West Carteret senior football standout C.J. Rocci!

Rocci is a gifted three-way starter who helped the Patriots win their season opener this past Friday night, 45-7, over Farmville Central.

Basically, Rocci rocked in his senior season debut.

“If felt great,” said Rocci during a Zoom interview with WITN Sports. “We hadn’t been out there in forever.”

“You’ve seen what he’s done over the last three years, you kind of knew it was coming,” head coach Daniel Barrow added.

And what came was a monstrous effort on the ground.

“Well, it’s all thanks to the line, honestly,” said Rocci. “They were opening up the wholes and making it fairly easy.”

The humble senior rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 24 yards.

“C.J. is a special back,” said Barrow. “He’s an all-purpose guy. He can do it all and also great at blocking, and he’s a great defensive player, too. Just a do everything guy. Does all the little things. Just a great teammate, and he’s a great all-around football player.”

“I can play any position they want me to,” added Rocci. “I can play kicker, running back, receiver. Anywhere you want to put me on defense. I can do anything.”

Next up for Rocci and the Patriots (1-0) is a 7 p.m. kickoff at Rosewood (1-0) Friday night.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

