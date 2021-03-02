Advertisement

Virtual job fair Tuesday from 11am-noon, interviews on the spot

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is holding a virtual Job Fair and Information Event Tuesday.

NCDPS HR leaders say they need to fill positions across the state in several career fields. They include public safety, office and administration, clerical, customer service, corrections, telecommunications, law enforcement, nursing, probation and parole, and accounting and finance.

HR representatives from NCDPS are conducting virtual interviews on the spot during the job fair on Tuesday, March 3 from 11:00am-12:00pm.

To participate, join WebEx Link https://ncdps.webex.com/meet/Melissa.Thamesncdps.gov.

For addition information, contact NCWorks Career Center at (910) 347-2121.

