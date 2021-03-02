Advertisement

Two more caught for Roanoke Rapids murder

Trevon Brown and Tyquan Brown
Trevon Brown and Tyquan Brown(Roanoke Rapids police)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two more men have been charged with a murder that happened back in January at a Roanoke Rapids apartment complex.

Police say Trevon Brown, 23, and Tyquan Brown, 21, turned themselves into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office today.

Both men are from the Halifax area.

Curtis Graham was found shot at the Windchase Apartments on January 16th.

Two others had previously been charged in the death.

The Browns were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are being held without bond and have an April 7th court date.

